DJI refurbished drones and gimbals up to 30% off: Air 2 $769, Mavic Mini $239, more

DJI’s official Newegg storefront is currently discounting a selection of certified refurbished drones and photography accessories with bundled Newegg gift cards. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo bundled with a $60 gift card for $769. With an original $999 price tag, you’re looking at $290 in overall value with the bundled credit and a match of our previous mention for the best offer yet.

Mavic Air 2 delivers a folding design with 34-minute flight time and plenty of more compelling features for those who want something a bit more capable than DJI’s more entry-level offerings. That’s on top of added features like ActiveTrack 3.0 for automatically following a subject, a built-in 48MP camera for capturing 4K60 aerial footage, and upgraded APAS mapping functionality. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Includes the full DJI warranty. Head below the fold for more.

Other notable refurbished DJI deals:

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, going with the DJI Mini SE at $299 delivers a similar package for less. While this one isn’t quite as full-featured as the Mini 2 noted above, nor are you getting all of the extra gear, this drone does provide 30-minutes of flight time per charge, the same maximum altitude, and a 3-axis motorized gimbal for the 12MP camera. You can get a better idea of what to expect from our coverage back when it launched earlier this summer.

DJI Mavic Air 2 features:

A midrange drone with flagship features, the DJI Mavic Air 2 combines a foldable and portable frame, high-end camera system, and a host of accessories to get you flying quickly. The 3-axis gimbal sports a 1/2″ CMOS sensor capable of capturing 8K Hyperlapse time-lapse shots, 4K60 video, 240 fps slow-motion 1080p video, and up to 48MP stills. In addition, photos, panoramas, and video can be captured in HDR for more dynamic results.

