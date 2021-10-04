Amazon launches 1-day up to 32% off storage Gold Box with Synology NAS, SSDs, more

-
Best of 9to5ToysAmazonSynology
Save 32% From $20

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to 32% off a collection of storage and NAS from Synology, Crucial, Lexar, Toshiba, and more. With prices starting at $20, you’re looking at free shipping with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Synology 2-bay DS220+ NAS for $239.99. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low from Prime Day at 20% off and still one of the very first price cuts overall. Delivering a 2-bay design, one of Synology’s latest NAS is perfect for everything from light Time Machine backups to handling Plex media server tasks and more. Around back, there’s two Gigabit Ethernet slots alongside a pair of USB 3.0 ports. Time and time again we’ve found it to be a compelling option, and you can get the full scoop in our hands-on review.

Amazon 1-day storage deals:

For those just getting started with always-on storage, going with the highly-rated Synology DS220j at $190 might be a better option than any of the discounted NAS today. You’re notably stepping down to a single hard drive bay, but will make out for less than the lead deal. I’ve been using one of these exclusively for backups over the past few months and have been impressed with the performance.

Synology DS220+ 2-Bay NAS features:

Built with a dual-core processor, an AES-NI hardware encryption engine, and Btrfs file system support, the DiskStation DS220+ 2-Bay NAS Enclosure from Synology is a compact NAS designed to streamline your data and multimedia management. It features smooth data sharing, video streaming, and photo indexing, as well as well-rounded data protection and recovery options. The DS220+ is equipped with two drive bays that are capable of natively supporting 3.5″ SATA hard drives, as well as 2.5″ SATA hard drives and SSDs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Synology

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Mac/PC streaming and podcast USB mics from $13.50 at Am...
Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit kits n...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone ...
Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $...
Philips Norelco shavers up to 25% off at Amazon: Bodygr...
Prep for the worst: Amazon now offers up to 29% off por...
Amazon’s Echo Glow color smart lamp returns to low at...
Amazon takes up to 40% off beauty items from OPI, Redke...
Show More Comments

Related

Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter $235 off, more in New Green Deals

Sun Joe’s $101 cordless blower/vacuum/mulcher makes leaf cleanup easy, more in New Green Deals

Hover-1 Switch is a 2-in-1 electric scooter + skateboard for $170, more in New Green Deals

Honeywell’s refurb HomeKit thermostat is down to $78, more in New Green Deals

ROCKPALS’ 200W solar panel has 18W USB-C to run off-grid spaces at $300, more New Green Deals

METAKOO’s latest Cybertrack 300 e-bike, $50 GC at $849 ($1,000+ value), more in New Green Deals

BLACK+DECKER’s 2-piece yard kit makes leaf cleanup a breeze at $89, more in New Green Deals

Jetson’s Bolt Folding E-bike is a great way to get around this fall at $339, more in New Green Deals