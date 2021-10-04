Govee gets your Alexa/Assistant smart home ready for Halloween with up to 50% off light sale

Govee is kicking off October by launching a pre-Halloween sale to get your home decked out ahead of the spookiest time of the year. With up to 50% off a collection of both its indoor and outdoor lights, you’ll find free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the all-new Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels at $152, which are down from the usual $190 price tag. Marking one of the very first discounts overall, today’s offer saves you 20% and brings the price down to a new all-time low. Head below for all of the details and additional highlights from the sale.

Taking on Nanoleaf with a modular design, the Govee Glide Hexa panels arrive with multicolor illumination alongside support for Alexa and Assistant after just launching at the end of last month. In this starter kit, you’ll get 10 of the hexagon-shaped panels which can be arranged in any number of unique patterns up on the wall. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the Govee Glide wall lights, as well.

Other notable Govee Hallow discounts:

More on the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels:

Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels are composed of 10 panels that can be assorted into various shapes. It can be controlled using your favorite voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant as well as the Govee Home App. You can even customize your design, effects, colors, and more.