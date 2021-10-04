SanDisk’s 256GB iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and iPad drops to $58 at Amazon (Reg. $65+)

-
Reg. $65+ $58

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go for iPhone and iPad for $57.99 shipped. Originally $90, it regularly sells for $65 at Amazon and is now at the second-best price we have tracked there this year. This one still fetches the full $90 directly on the Apple Store as well. A wonderful option for folks still rocking Lightning-equipped iPhones and iPads as well as USB 3.0 laptops/computers, this is a quick and easy way to move files between devices, free up space, and even setup automatic backups. Password-protected files, video recording capabilities, and the dual-purpose swivel design round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars at B&H. Additional details below. 

Don’t need that much capacity? Save some cash with the 128GB SanDisk 128GB iXpand Flash Drive Go at $45 shipped instead. This one is essentially the same in very way, just with the lighter capacity. The same goes for the $33 64GB model as well. 

But whatever you do, make sure you browse through today’s wide0raning Gold Box Amazon storage sale for deep deals on storage options from Synology, Crucial, Lexar, Toshiba, and more. The deal start from $20 Prime shipped and you’ll all of the best options right here. Plus, we are still tracking some great deals on WD’s new 2TB Elements SE Portable SSD and Crucial’s P5 1TB 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD

More on the SanDisk 256GB iXpand:

  • Automatically back up your photos and videos (iXpand Drive app required. Available for download from the App Store. iOS 10.0.2 or higher required. Set up automatic backup within app settings.)
  • Shoot videos directly onto the iXpand Drive, freeing up space on your iPhone (Video first records to internal iPhone storage before automatically moving to iXpand Drive)
  • Quickly move your content from your iXpand Drive to your computer using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector

