WD’s new 2TB Elements SE Portable SSD sees first price drop to $220 + more from $130

Amazon is now offering the WD 2TB Elements SE Portable Solid-State Drive for $219.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this brand new release is seeing its very first price drop today for a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the 1TB version marked down to $129.99 shipped. This USB 3.0 SSD is ready for PC and Mac right out of the box with up to 400MB/s transfer speeds from one of the most trustworthy brands in the space. Drop resistance to 2 meters is joined by a pocket-sized form-factor and 2TB of storage space for backups, photo storage, and your daily EDC needs. WD and just about all of its portable storage solutions are well-rated overall. More details below. 

A great lower-cost alternative here is the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD at $127 shipped. You’re cutting your storage space in half here with an additional $93 in savings and scoring a much faster solution that can push files around at up to 1050MB/s — drastically faster than the 400MB/s found above. 

Or go for an internal upgrade while WD’s flagship SN850 NVMe SSD is back at its all-time low alongside other deals from $60. This morning we also spotted some notable price drops on Samsung’s Pro SDXC SD Cards at Amazon with deals starting from $8 Prime shipped as well as this discount on Sabrent’s Rocket XTRM 2TB SSD at $90 off

More on the WD 2TB Elements SE Portable SSD:

  • Accelerate your productivity with fast yet affordable SSD performance from a brand you can trust.
  • Read speeds up to 400MB/s let you move large files fast so you can get more done in your day. (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)
  • A compact design and drop resistance up to 2 meters make this the perfect drive no matter where you are.

