Acer Chromebox CX13 drops to new low of $155 in today’s up to 29% off Gold Box sale

-
AmazonChromebookAcer
Save now 29% off

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to 29% off a selection of Acer laptops, monitors, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is Acer Chromebox CX13 for $154.99. Normally fetching $240, you’re looking at a new all-time low thanks to the 35% in savings. This Acer Chromebox arrives as a compact way to bring Chrome OS to the desktop with a bundled mouse and keyboard. It comes powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron processor and is backed by 4GB of RAM and 32GB of SSD storage. Complete with USB-C, HDMI, and USB 3.1 ports, this is an affordable way to build out a desktop workstation. Head below for more.

Other highlights from today’s Acer Gold Box:

If you’d just prefer to go the typical Chromebook route, the Lenovo Flex 5 is currently seeing a notable 1-day discount, as well. Having dropped to $300, you can bring home the brand’s latest touchscreen 2-in-1 with $100 in savings attached. Much like the lead deal, this offer will only be around through the end of the day, so don’t wait too long.

Acer Chromebox CX13 features:

Acer introduces the Chromebox, a desktop equivalent to its Chromebook delivering a cloud-centric PC for casual users. The Chromebox blends the fast & secured Chrome OS into a small form-factor desktop giving you the freedom to choose how you want to connect. Simply attach to a monitor or TV, connect the included keyboard & mouse and you’ll be on the Internet in just a few minutes. Whether it be a big screen TV or any size monitor, you can safely access the web & your favorite Google Chrome apps.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

Acer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Tidy up your shop with a 30-bin wall-mounted storage or...
Work out from the comfort of home with Sunny Health ...
Go download Star Wars Squadrons, Ghostrunner, more for ...
Add this smart RGB light kit to your car for under $13 ...
Bring home a 100+ inch display: Android Anker projector...
DJI’s all-new FPV Drone sees first discount at $1...
This sleek high-pressure shower head refreshes your bat...
Caseology’s 4-pack of clear AirTag Sticker Skins ...
Show More Comments

Related

Acer announces three new laptops Windows 11 laptops + free update to existing computers

Reg. $580

HP Chromebase AiO with rotating 22-inch screen falls to new low of $450 (Save $130)

$450 Learn More

ROCKPALS’ 200W solar panel has 18W USB-C to run off-grid spaces at $300, more New Green Deals

Reg. $29

Very first discount on Apple’s new AirTag Loop arrives at $19 (Reg. $29)

$19 Learn More
23% off

Tidy up your shop with a 30-bin wall-mounted storage organizer at $25 (Save 23%)

$25 Learn More

Tested: A closer look at Spigen’s iPhone 13 MagSafe-ready Armor Case with Air Cushion

HORI unleashes HORIPAD Motion Aim Controller alongside new Switch OLED accessories

Save now

Upgrade your digital security with 2 years of NordVPN and NordPass for $100 (Reg. $406)

$100 Learn More