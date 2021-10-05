Acer Chromebox CX13 drops to new low of $155 in today’s up to 29% off Gold Box sale

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to 29% off a selection of Acer laptops, monitors, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is Acer Chromebox CX13 for $154.99. Normally fetching $240, you’re looking at a new all-time low thanks to the 35% in savings. This Acer Chromebox arrives as a compact way to bring Chrome OS to the desktop with a bundled mouse and keyboard. It comes powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron processor and is backed by 4GB of RAM and 32GB of SSD storage. Complete with USB-C, HDMI, and USB 3.1 ports, this is an affordable way to build out a desktop workstation. Head below for more.

Other highlights from today’s Acer Gold Box:

If you’d just prefer to go the typical Chromebook route, the Lenovo Flex 5 is currently seeing a notable 1-day discount, as well. Having dropped to $300, you can bring home the brand’s latest touchscreen 2-in-1 with $100 in savings attached. Much like the lead deal, this offer will only be around through the end of the day, so don’t wait too long.

Acer Chromebox CX13 features:

Acer introduces the Chromebox, a desktop equivalent to its Chromebook delivering a cloud-centric PC for casual users. The Chromebox blends the fast & secured Chrome OS into a small form-factor desktop giving you the freedom to choose how you want to connect. Simply attach to a monitor or TV, connect the included keyboard & mouse and you’ll be on the Internet in just a few minutes. Whether it be a big screen TV or any size monitor, you can safely access the web & your favorite Google Chrome apps.

