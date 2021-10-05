Save up to $80 on Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebooks in today’s Gold Box from $210

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon offers Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 for $299.99 shipped. Down from the $380 rate that it usually fetches, you’re looking at $80 in savings and a new Amazon low that is $10 below our previous mention. Lenovo’s latest Chromebook Flex 5 enters with a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen display and folding 2-in-1 design that makes it just as ideal for typing up notes as it is binging Netflix. Its 64GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM pairs with a 10th Gen. i3 processor, 10-hour battery life, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a fairly versatile selection of I/O. Some highlights include a pair of USB-C ports and USB-A. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale as part of today’s Gold Box sale, you’ll find the Lenovo Chromebook C330 marked down to $209.99 at Amazon. Typically fetching $260, you’re looking at one of the best prices to date at 20% off. This model isn’t as feature-packed as the lead deal, but still arrives with a 2-in-1 design that’ll let you go from working at the desk to surfing the web from the couch.

Though if you’d just prefer more of a content consumption package right out of the box, Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro is sure to fit the bill and is also on sale right now. With as much as $99 in savings across several storage tiers and configurations, pricing starts at $749 on the Thunderbolt-enabled devices.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 features:

Breathtaking to behold whether in tablet, tent, stand, laptop mode or any angle in between, Chromebook Flex 5 (13″, 5) delivers a slim and light 360° convertible design. The 10th Gen InteI Core i3 processor offers groundbreaking intelligent performance features that adapt to you and the things you do, for a more personalized, intuitive and responsive Chromebook experience. Enjoy the streamlined interface of Chrome OS—with access to a rich library of apps on Google Play, custom Google Maps wallpapers and images, and more.

