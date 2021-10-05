Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote falls to new low of $26 (Save 35%)

Amazon is now discounting its latest Fire TV Stick Streaming Media Player to $25.99 shipped. Marking only the second notable discount to date, you’re looking at a new all-time low with 35% in savings from the usual $40 price tag. It’s also $2 under our previous mention. Alongside a refreshed processor that’s not only more powerful, but also more efficient than its predecessor, the new Fire TV Stick delivers 1080p access to all of your favorite streaming services with HDR playback and Dolby Atmos audio passthrough. Another update this time around is the latest Alexa Voice Remote, which features new quick-access buttons to popular streaming services. Head below for more.

Compared to all of the other streamers in the Fire TV lineup (a full breakdown of their specs can be found right here in our coverage) the latest release from Amazon also happens to be the most affordable right now. Even the Fire TV Stick Lite which is normally the entry-level offering sells for more right now. So if you’re in the market for new streamer, this is hard to beat.

But if your home theater calls for the latest and greatest, last month saw the debut of the new Fire TV Omni series, marking Amazon’s first in-house televisions. That’s alongside the Fire TV Stick 4K Max which brings Wi-Fi 6 to the lineup for the first time and more. You can also score some early pre-order markdowns on several of them, too.

Fire TV Stick features:

Get fast Full HD streaming and quick app starts. 500,000+ movies and TV episodes – With thousands included in your Prime membership. Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and Peacock. Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Use the Guide button to see what’s available and when.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!