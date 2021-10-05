Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote falls to new low of $26 (Save 35%)

-
AmazonStreaming Media Players
Reg. $40 $26

Amazon is now discounting its latest Fire TV Stick Streaming Media Player to $25.99 shipped. Marking only the second notable discount to date, you’re looking at a new all-time low with 35% in savings from the usual $40 price tag. It’s also $2 under our previous mention. Alongside a refreshed processor that’s not only more powerful, but also more efficient than its predecessor, the new Fire TV Stick delivers 1080p access to all of your favorite streaming services with HDR playback and Dolby Atmos audio passthrough. Another update this time around is the latest Alexa Voice Remote, which features new quick-access buttons to popular streaming services. Head below for more.

Compared to all of the other streamers in the Fire TV lineup (a full breakdown of their specs can be found right here in our coverage) the latest release from Amazon also happens to be the most affordable right now. Even the Fire TV Stick Lite which is normally the entry-level offering sells for more right now. So if you’re in the market for new streamer, this is hard to beat.

But if your home theater calls for the latest and greatest, last month saw the debut of the new Fire TV Omni series, marking Amazon’s first in-house televisions. That’s alongside the Fire TV Stick 4K Max which brings Wi-Fi 6 to the lineup for the first time and more. You can also score some early pre-order markdowns on several of them, too.

Fire TV Stick features:

Get fast Full HD streaming and quick app starts. 500,000+ movies and TV episodes – With thousands included in your Prime membership. Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and Peacock. Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Use the Guide button to see what’s available and when.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Streaming Media Players

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Sora from Kingdom Hearts joins the battle as final Supe...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker MagSafe Lite Charger $10 ...
Nordstrom Rack Men’s Jacket Flash Sale with deals...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Evoland 2, Kint...
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ delivers UWB precision finding...
Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Get It Togethe...
Apple launches new $5 thriller movie sale alongside thi...
Pick up this customizable 3-in-1 wireless charging stat...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Pick up two of Amazon’s latest Fire TV Sticks with Alexa Voice Remote at new low of $20 each

$40 Learn More

Amazon debuts new Fire TV Omni series alongside Stick 4K Max w/ Wi-Fi 6, pre-order now

Roku’s refreshed Streaming Stick 4K/+ arrive with Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2, and more

Sora from Kingdom Hearts joins the battle as final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter + more

Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: Anker MagSafe Lite Charger $10 (Save 50%), more

From $3 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack Men’s Jacket Flash Sale with deals under $100: Cole Haan, Spyder, more

Under $100 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Evoland 2, Kintsugi, Textkraft Pocket, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 25%

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ delivers UWB precision finding at low of $30 (Save 25%), more

From $25 Learn More