Very first discount on Apple’s new AirTag Loop arrives at $19 (Reg. $29)

-
Smartphone AccessoriesAppleAdorama
Reg. $29 $19

Adorama is currently offering the Apple AirTag Loop for $19 shipped in the Deep Navy style. Normally fetching $29, like you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer amounts to the very first notable discount since launching earlier this year and a rare chance to save on an official Apple accessory. This first-party AirTag Loop covers your new item finder in the usual premium polyurethane material that Apple uses for its accessories. The unique design can help you add an AirTag to everything from keys to a backpack, bag, and much more, as well. Head below for more.

Having already made our list of the best AirTags cases, Apple’s own in-house offerings are joined by plenty of other styles right here. As nice as the lead discount is for those who want a first-party accessory, there are plenty of other options for securing your item finder for less.

But if a leather offering is calling your name, Nomad’s new AirTag Loop is certainly worth a look too. We just went hands-on with the brand’s latest accessories earlier this summer, highlighting how premium the Horween leather build is despite costing less than Apple’s official alternatives. So be sure to get all of the details in ourTested with 9to5Toys review.

Apple AirTag Loop features:

Both lightweight and durable, the loop is made from polyurethane and securely fastens your AirTag to your items. The enclosure fits tightly around your AirTag to ensure that it stays put, so you can keep track of whatever it’s attached to. AirTag is sold separately.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Adorama

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Tested: A closer look at Spigen’s iPhone 13 MagSa...
Save $100 on AirPods Max and finally try out Apple̵...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker MagSafe Lite Charger $10 ...
Apple launches new $5 thriller movie sale alongside thi...
Belkin’s 2021 MagSafe iPhone 12/13 Car Vent Mount...
Latest Apple TV 4K with new Siri Remote falls to best p...
Save 30% on mophie’s popular iPhone 13-friendly S...
Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Amazon ...
Show More Comments

Related

New elago Snapshot AirPods Pro case also houses Apple’s AirTags from just $14

30% off

Grab a couple of leather AirTag keychains at under $4 each (New low, 30% off)

$7.50 Learn More
15% off

Pad & Quill unveils new discreet American leather AirTag keychain case at 15% off

From $21 Learn More

Raptic put a 3-digit combination lock on its latest cast zinc Link AirTag case

New low

Bring home the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 at new all-time low of $380 (Save $100)

$380 Learn More

Sceptre Nebula 44-inch Monitor review: Ultra-wide gaming on a budget [Video]

Save $30

Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini wireless keyboard returns to all-time low at $150 (Rare discount)

$150 Learn More
$33 off

Prime members can stack discounts and score a 1200A/12V car jump starter at $47 (Reg. $80)

$47 Learn More