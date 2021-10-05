Very first discount on Apple’s new AirTag Loop arrives at $19 (Reg. $29)

Adorama is currently offering the Apple AirTag Loop for $19 shipped in the Deep Navy style. Normally fetching $29, like you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer amounts to the very first notable discount since launching earlier this year and a rare chance to save on an official Apple accessory. This first-party AirTag Loop covers your new item finder in the usual premium polyurethane material that Apple uses for its accessories. The unique design can help you add an AirTag to everything from keys to a backpack, bag, and much more, as well. Head below for more.

Having already made our list of the best AirTags cases, Apple’s own in-house offerings are joined by plenty of other styles right here. As nice as the lead discount is for those who want a first-party accessory, there are plenty of other options for securing your item finder for less.

But if a leather offering is calling your name, Nomad’s new AirTag Loop is certainly worth a look too. We just went hands-on with the brand’s latest accessories earlier this summer, highlighting how premium the Horween leather build is despite costing less than Apple’s official alternatives. So be sure to get all of the details in ourTested with 9to5Toys review.

Apple AirTag Loop features:

Both lightweight and durable, the loop is made from polyurethane and securely fastens your AirTag to your items. The enclosure fits tightly around your AirTag to ensure that it stays put, so you can keep track of whatever it’s attached to. AirTag is sold separately.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!