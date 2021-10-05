Bring home the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 at new all-time low of $380 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering ASUS’ latest Chromebook Flip C433 for $379.99 shipped. That saves you up to $100 from what it normally goes for, marking a new all-time low at $20 under our previous mention. Centered on the 2-in-1 touchscreen design, the ASUS Flip C433 arrives with a 14-inch HD display, 8GB of RAM, and a full 64GB of storage. That’s complemented by up to 100GB of cloud storage via Google Drive, with full integration for Google’s Chrome OS. Perfect for getting back to school or ensuring an arguably safer online experience for younger family members, you’ll also find two USB-C and a single USB-A port here as well as an HD webcam for online learning. Head below for more options.

Whether toting it to work, class, or just keeping it safe on vacation, putting some of those savings towards a reliable laptop sleeve is an easy recommendation. This Amazon Basics one features a classic design that should help keep your Chromebook safe from bumps, scratches, and even small drops or dings. And at just $11, you can add that much longevity to your Chromebook for just a fraction of today’s savings.

But the Chromebook savings don’t stop there. Today only, you can take advantage of Amazon’s massive Lenovo Chromebook Gold Box with laptops starting at just $210. Plus, we’re also seeing some solid savings on the Acer CX13 Chromebook down to only $155 shipped, and plenty of other deals from the brand in store.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 features:

14 inch Touchscreen Full HD 1920×1080 4-way NanoEdge display featuring ultra-narrow bezels (5mm thin) around each side of the display that allows for a 14-inch screen to fit in the body of a 13-inch laptop footprint. The Full HD display has a durable 360 degree hinge that can be used to flip the touchscreen display to tent, stand, and tablet mode. Powered by the Intel Core m3-8100Y Processor (up to 3.4 GHz) for super-fast and snappy performance. If you use a ton of tabs or run lots of apps, this has the power to get it all done with ease.

