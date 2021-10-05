DJI’s all-new FPV Drone sees first discount at $100 off with bundled goggles

Amazon is now offering the very first discount on the all-new DJI FPV Drone Combo at $1,199 shipped. Having dropped from the $1,299 price tag it launched with earlier this summer, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $100 in savings attached. You can also save $100 on additional bundles with the drone, too. As one of the latest additions to the DJI stable, the FPV Drone delivers a more unique take that focuses more on getting unique action shots instead of your typical aerial photography. One of its more eye-catching stats is the 60MPH top speed that allows the drone to keep up with cars and capture footage in scenarios that DJI’s offerings couldn’t. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Other specs that make the DJI FPV Drone a compelling offering include the 4K60 video capture and a series of flight modes that give you varying degrees of control over speed and the like. You’re also getting a pair of the second-generation FPV goggles which pair with the drone for real time footage that can let you monitor the drone at up to 10 Kilometers away.

Then don’t forget that we’re still tracking a series of certified refurbished drone and gimble discounts courtesy of DJI. With up to 30% in savings, you’ll be able to save on everything from the Mavic Air 2 to Mavic Mini and more with bundled gift cards attached for additional value. Everything comes backed by the full DJI warranty and you can dive into our coverage right here for additional details.

DJI FPV Drone Combo features:

Fly through the sky in ways that seem impossible. We never lost our passion for flying, and with DJI FPV, those passions have turned imagination into reality. With this immersive and intuitive aerial platform, get ready to go into the beyond.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

