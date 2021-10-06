Apple AirTags see rare discount down to $24 each when you buy four

Today only, Woot is now offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s recent AirTags item finders, with a 4-pack dropping down to $94.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Normally fetching $29 each or $99 for the bundle, today’s offer may not be all that large of a discount, but its still one of the first we’ve seen since being introduced in April. It also drops them to $24 each, which is within $1 of the best price we’ve seen.

Having just launched back at the start of summer, Apple’s first step into the item finding market delivered plenty of notable featues thanks to the U1 chip. Alongside the headliner of precision finding backed by an AR interface, AirTag will easily pair with your iPhone 13 and more in order to help you locate keys, a backpack, luggage, or really anything else you want to keep tabs on. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If picking up four of the new Apple item finders won’t go to a good use, you can always just grab a single AirTag for $29. The value won’t be as good as the lead deal, but you’ll be making out for a lower price tag. Otherwise, go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases right here for ways to secure them to bags and more.

Speaking of, we’re also tracking the very first discount on Apple’s new AirTag Loop, which just dropped in price last night. Those in the market for an official first-party accessory to complete the experience will want to lock-in the discount while you can score it for just $19, as opposed to the usual $29 price tag you’d normally pay.

More on Apple AirTags:

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

