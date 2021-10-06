Backcountry’s ”90s are back’ guide features the most on-trend jackets, shoes, more

Backcountry’s “’90s are Back” guide features the hottest trends in outerwear for this season. In this guide you’ll find brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Danner Boots, and more. This guide features pieces that will inspire you to hit the trails. It also has an array of fleece, bold patterns, puffer styles, and more that will take you right back to the 1990s. Plus, Backcountry offers free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Head below the jump to find the all of our top picks from the Backcountry “90’s are Back” guide.

Jazzy puffy jackets and hip packs are just the tip of the time capsule – you’ll be seeing these retro patterns, colors, and cuts out and about this autumn. Nothing brings back the good old days like bold colors and loud patterns. Pair with puffers (like the North Face Nuptse), fleece, and hip packs, and some throwback sneakers. Backcountry

Trending ’90s outerwear

One of the most notable items from this collection is the North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket for men. This down puffer jacket has a retro look and comes in an array of fun color options. This style has a waterproof design and down insulation. It also has zippered hand pockets and a slightly cropped fit.

Another classic option is the Patagonia Classic Retro-X Jacket. The soft sherpa material features a breathable mesh lining and anti-odor details to help keep you fresh. This fashionable jacket can be worn for outdoor events and casual outings. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Patagonia customers.

Boots and shoes for fall

The Timberland Garrison Trail Waterproof Mid Hiker Boots (pictured above) features a waterproof leather design and rigid outsole to help get you up the trail. The boots are highly cushioned and insulated, so perfect for fall outings.

Another trail boot that features ’90s touches is the Danner Free Spirit Hiking Boots. These boots feature notes of teal blue and have on-trend suede detailing as well as lightweight material.

