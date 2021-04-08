Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Review: The king of low latency [Video]

Lightweight mice have been all the rage recently, and Corsair’s latest, the Sabre RGB Pro, seeks to set itself apart from the crowd with impressive performance as part of Corsair’s Champion Series of peripherals. With up to 8,000Hz polling thanks to the Axon hyper-processing technology, the Sabre RGB Pro was recently tested with the lowest mouse latency in NVIDIA’s Reflex Latency Analyzer. With a comfortable ergo shape and priced at $59.99, it’s shaping up to be a great choice for competitive gamers. Be sure to hit the video below and check out all the details.

Style and dimensions

With an ergonomic right-handed shape to it, the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro’s dimensions are similar to other well-known ergo mice like the Deathadder V2. Measuring 129 x 70 x 43mm, my hand felt at home on the Sabre RGB Pro. It has that ergo hump in the middle with a slope toward the back to support a palm or claw-style grip.

The Sabre RGB Pro sheds some weight, though, and comes in at an impressive 74g. Of course, this isn’t the lightest mouse on the market today, but that is on the lower end of the scale and made for quick movements when I was playing FPS games like Warzone.

Design and layout

Marketed as an FPS/Moba mouse, the Sabre RGB Pro features six programmable buttons. We have mouse 1 and 2, a clickable scroll wheel, a DPI switching button, and forward and back thumb buttons on the left side of the mouse.

On the bottom, the Sabre RGB Pro has four 100% PTFE glide feet that help for smooth movement and the PixArt PMW3392 sensor.

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro: video

One other interesting feature is the way that Corsair shows the current DPI setting. On the left side of the mouse by the forward button are three LED lights that light up in different patterns to signify the current DPI setting. But there are five configurable settings, so it’s a little odd that they didn’t just put in the same number of LED lights. Either way, it’s kind of a neat unique feature that gives the mouse a unique look.

The Sabre RGB Pro also enables DPI tuning by holding the DPI button and pressing forward or back on the left side of the mouse. These changes are signified with green and red flashed on those LED lights to help make on the fly adjustments to DPI. Each time an adjustment is made, DPI will increase or decrease by 50.

Performance

Powering the high performance of the Sabre RGB Pro is Corsair’s Axon hyper-processing technology. Controlling everything from the crazy-high 8,000Hz polling rate to onboard lighting, Axon works to make the Sabre RGB Pro feel and perform impressively quick. Combined with Corsair’s spring-loaded Quickstrike buttons, the Sabre RGB Pro is built for speed.

Rated lowest latency in NVIDIA Reflex database

So much so in fact that some recent numbers in the NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer Mouse Database show the Sabre RGB Pro and Sabre Pro as the mice with the lowest latency. This definitely makes the Sabre RGB Pro stand out for those who want the quickest response possible.

Switches + Corsair quickstrike buttons

Like many other mice in the Corsair lineup, the Sabre RGB Pro uses Omron switches rated to 50 million clicks. On top of those switches are Corsair’s Quickstrike Buttons. This spring-loaded design renders no gap between the primary mouse buttons and the Omron switches underneath. That makes pressing a button instant for faster clicks, shots, and spells. These switches add to the speedy nature of the rest of the mouse.

One bummer about these buttons, though, is that they sound a bit loose. When shaking around the mouse, there are some sounds that make the Sabre RGB Pro sound cheaper, and wiggling the buttons reveals that this is where that sound is coming from. The buttons and switches feel great when pressed, but that loose wiggle makes them feel a little bit cheaper.

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro: sensor

The Sabre RGB Pro features a PixArt PMW3392 sensor. With up to 18,000 DPI, I haven’t had any issues with the sensor on the Sabre RGB Pro. Within iCUE there is a simple calibration tool to get it set for the surface that you are playing on.

How does it feel?

Altogether, the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro performs great. Movements feel smooth and mouse clicks are snappy, thanks to the Quickstrike buttons.

I’ve been using the Glorious Model O Wireless as my main mouse recently, so going back to an ergonomic-style mouse took some getting used to, but overall, I’ve enjoyed playing FPS games like Call of Duty Warzone on the Sabre RGB Pro.

The side thumb buttons are a little large and do feel a little clunky with a different sound between the two, but they give a nice clicky response when they are pressed.

The mouse *feels* fast to me, but I’m not sure how much of that is just a placebo effect, knowing how high-performance the Axon technology is. Competitive gamers who demand the highest performance could probably tell, but as a more casual gamer, it’s hard for me to tell much of a difference.

It’s wired, but the drag-reducing paracord cable is light and flexible. It reminds me of the Ascended cables from Glorious and the Speedflex cable from Razer. I very rarely noticed that I was using a wired mouse even after moving from the Model O Wireless to the Sabre RGB Pro.

Corsair Sabre RGB PRO: iCUE + RGB

With RGB in its name, the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro has two configurable zones. The scroll wheel is plenty bright, and the logo that rests under the palm shines through bright and brilliant. Within corsair’s iCUE software, all of these can be changed as well.

For lighting, there are two different menus – one for what plays from the onboard memory when the mouse is plugged in hardware mode, and the other general lighting effect panel that enables layers of lighting effects to be stacked on top of each other.

While not as robust as other RGB configurators like Razer’s Synapse, Corsair’s iCUE offers plenty of customization for getting the colors and patterns you want on your hardware.

There are a lot of performance tweaks you can make within iCUE as well. That includes everything from adjusting the polling rate to button response optimization, angle snapping, and enhanced pointer precision.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro is a great option for those looking for the highest performance. Another thing to keep in mind here is that the Sabre RGB Pro costs $59.99 and only $54.99 for the non-RGB variant. Getting the lowest latency mouse in the NVIDIA Reflex Latency database is fairly affordable. Of course, it’s wired, but thanks to the braided cable, that hasn’t been much of an issue for me. I wish that the build felt a little bit higher-quality, but everything performs well, so I can’t really complain much there.

