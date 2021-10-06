Govee Flow Plus Smart Light Bars fall to the best price yet at $39 (Save 40%), more

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Flow Plus Smart Light Bars for $38.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code GOVEE6056A at checkout. Having launched just earlier this summer with a $65 price tag, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts of any kind with 40% in savings attached. Bringing some ambience to your home theater or gaming setup, the Govee Flow Plus Light Bars deliver multicolor lighting with compact designs that’ll rest on your TV console or desk. The RGBICWW LEDs allow each of the two lamps to send out rainbow-like illumination effects to complement the Alexa and Assistant support. Head below for more.

If you’re exclusively looking for a more immersive home theater setup, the Govee TV LED Backlighting Kit is also seeing quite the notable markdown today at Amazon, as well. Having dropped from $83, you can score the smart home upgrade at $58.09 with code GOVEE6199A. Centered around a camera, this kit will adjust its lighting color and intensity in order to match what’s on your screen for a more unique movie night experience.

Those looking for other ways to get your smart home ready to entertain come Halloween, go check out Govee’s up to 50% off light sale. You’ll find the very first markdown on its all-new hexagon wall lighting panels alongside ways to extend your smart home to the front yard and more. Or just go get all of the details on the new Philips Hue Gradient Ambience Lightstrip that launched today.

Govee Flow Plus Smart Light Bars features:

With an internal high-sensitivity mic, Govee Flow Plus light bars can react and move to the beat of your music, movie, and gaming audio for an immersive sound and light experience like no other. Adopts innovative RGBICWW technology to display rainbow-like light effects created from 16 millions colors. Boost your entertainment experience with dynamic presets or make your own light effects with DIY mode.

