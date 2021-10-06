Amazon’s latest lineup of Fire TV Editions now up to $220 off starting at $120

-
Save $220 From $120

Amazon is now discounting a selection of its Fire TVs starting at $119.99 with free shipping across the board. Throughout the lineup, our top pick is the all-new Insignia F50 65-inch 4K QLED Fire TV at $579.99. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at the very first discount and a new all-time low on the recent release. Arriving with a 65-inch 4K QLED panel, Insignia’s new Fire TV upgrades your home theater with some enticing features for the price tag. Alongside its massive panel, there’s built-in Fire TV functionality for watching all of your favorite streaming content to complement the included Alexa voice remote. And if all of those smart features aren’t going to cut it, there are three HDMI ports to round out the package. Head below for more.

Amazon Fire TV discounts:

If you’d rather just upgrade an existing TV with the latest that Amazon has to offer on the home theater front, the most recent Fire TV Stick is currently on sale with bundled Alexa Voice Remote in tow. Down to a new all-time low, you can score this streaming media player for $26.

Insignia F50 65-inch 4K QLED Fire TV features:

Take in every moment with breathtaking 4K Ultra HD on this 65-inch screen. It’s equipped with DTS Virtual-X to create realistic and immersive audio. Access live over-the-air channels and streaming—and control it all with your voice. Ask Alexa to launch apps, search for titles and more. Experience the affordable, yet high-performing Insignia NS-65F501NA22 65″ F50 Series QLED-Backlit LCD 4K UHD Smart Fire TV.

