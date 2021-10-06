Kasa’s all-new Outdoor Smart Plug has built-in dimming features at $25 (First discount)

Amazon is now offering the all-new Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug for $24.99 when code 5KASADIMMER has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at the very first price cut and a new all-time low on the recent release. Having just dropped at the end of September, the latest addition to the Kasa lineup, this outdoor smart plug expands your Alexa or Assistant setup to the patio or yard. Alongside pairing right to your Wi-Fi, it sports dimming features to help prep your setup for Christmas lights and the like this holiday season. Head below for more.

If the dimming features noted above aren’t quite too exciting for your setup, you can bring home much of the same outdoor-ready design with the standard Kasa Smart Plug for $17. This offering shares a similar design to the lead deal, but can only switch a connected lamp or light on and off, rather than offering the flexibility of dimming found above. Still, it’s a great option for bringing an outdoor outlet into your Alexa or Assistant setup.

Instead of pairing either of the smart plugs above with some additional lights, just skip a step and go check out our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review on the Enbrighten Outdoor Alexa/Assistant Lights. These are a perfect option for adding some ambience to your patio through the rest of the fall or being ready to deck the halls with festive lighting come the holiday season. Check out all of our thoughts on the new release right here.

Kasa Outdoor Smart Dimmer Plug features:

Enjoy your smart home outside with this weather-resistant smart dimmer. Remotely adjust the brightness of your outdoor dimmable lights with the Kasa app or use voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free control. IP64 rating helps protect your plug against dust intrusion and splashes of water. The TP-Link based Kasa Smart plug will bring you more stable Wi-Fi connectivity with a longer coverage range of up to 300ft. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only.

