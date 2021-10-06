Tested: Is OtterBox’s luxurious leather Strada iPhone 13 wallet case worth the price with no MagSafe?

We are now ready to weigh in on the latest OtterBox iPhone 13 wallet case known as the Strada Series. OtterBox is among the most popular third-party Apple gear accessory makers out there and well known for its particularly protective models. The Strada Series OtterBox iPhone 13 wallet case continues that trend, but instead wraps your device up in a premium leather folio-style cover that is about as stylish as it is protective for your precious new Apple handset. Head below for a closer look and our hands-on Strada Series OtterBox iPhone 13 wallet case review in the latest entry to the Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Strada Series OtterBox iPhone 13 wallet case review

The Strada Series OtterBox iPhone 13 wallet case provides owners with a folio-style cover for Apple’s latest handsets. It features a Shadow Black or Espresso Brown “premium” leather exterior (on both the backside and folio cover) with a sort of matching matte-finish hard plastic polycarbonate shell along the outer edges. Protruding button covers for volume and power are complemented by a nice metal-looking placard on the front carrying OtterBox branding.

The fold-over flap cover makes use of a magnetic closure to neatly snap shut and just as easily open back up when you’re ready, all while adding some additional protection for the iPhone 13’s display. The folio flap also houses some slots for cash or cards, but it’s quite tight, so don’t expect to get much more than your most important bank cards or IDs in there without adding bulk to the overall experience.

Despite the casual and almost business like look to this OtterBox iPhone 13 wallet case, the brand says it can withstand “3X as many drops as military standard MIL-STD-810G 516.6.” And judging by how it feels in my hand, that’s not hard to believe.

9to5Toys’ Take

So far so good here with the Strada Series OtterBox iPhone 13 wallet case. The leather actually feels much nicer than many of the options I have come across this year. Anyone who has read any of my case reviews will know how much I appreciate a cowhide that actually feels like leather to the touch, and OtterBox has nailed that here. Some leather options almost feel like smooth plastic, but this really feels like an expensive leather bag in my hand and looks better and better with every ding, knick, and scratch it accumulates.

While I would have preferred an entirely leather exterior, as opposed to the polycarbonate showing through around the edges, that would have likely driven the price up and potentially made the case even thicker (or less protective, depending on which way you went with it).

On that note, as much as I appreciate the implementation here, I, for one, could have really done without the OtterBox verbiage on the front-mounted metal tag. The tag or placard looks nice in and of itself, but for me, with the OtterBox logo on there, it cheapens the overall look.

The magnetic clasp is certainly a highlight of the experience, but it also highlights this case’s inability to work with MagSafe gear. I can get a Qi signal to pass through the case, but not reliably, and Apple’s MagSafe charging puck will not work here without removing your phone entirely. While that’s to be somewhat expected from a folio-style iPhone 13 wallet case, it is certainly something to also keep in mind.

The Strada Series OtterBox iPhone 13 wallet case is a solid option with some of the best-feeling leather out there, as long as you don’t need in-case MagSafe charging features. The real sore spot outside of that, and arguably with the entire OtterBox lineup of iPhone 13 cases, is the price. This is not a cheap case, and the Amazon listings aren’t going to help you much. At $70, this is certainly an investment and probably one that should only be made by folks that specifically want a luxurious-feeling leather iPhone 13 wallet case that is also quite protective when it comes to drops and the like.

The Strada Series OtterBox iPhone 13 wallet case is available for $69.99 in black or brown directly from OtterBox, or on the brand’s official Amazon storefront.

