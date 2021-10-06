Upgrade your PC with Samsung’s 870 QVO SSDs on sale from $110 (Save 30%)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung 870 QVO SATA 2.5-inch 2TB Internal Solid-State Drive for $162.02 shipped. Marking the second-best price to date, this is $10 under our previous mention and amounts to 30% in savings from the usual price tag. As one of Samsung’s latest SSDs on the market, the 870 QVO series sports 560MB/s transfer speeds and increased reliability from previous-generation models. Whether your older Mac or PC is feeling sluggish as of late, or you just need a storage boost to go alongside a faster boot SSD, these drives are ideal ways to speed up boot times and take advantage of quicker file transfers. Head below for more from $110.

Samsung 870 QVO SSD deals:

Though if you’re looking for some network-class storage, going with this ongoing discount on the Synology 2-bay DS220+ NAS might be a better option. Having returned to an all-time low, this rare price cut delivers the Plex and Time Machine backup system for $240.

Samsung 870 QVO 2.5-inch SSD features:

The 870 QVO is Samsung’s latest 2nd generation QLC SSD with up to 8TB of storage capacity. Dependable storage for PCs and laptops, with performance you can trust. With an expanded SATA interface limit of 560/530 MB/s sequential speeds, the 870 QVO improves random access speed and sustained performance. Intelligent TurboWrite accelerates write speeds and maintains long-term high performance with a larger variable buffer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!