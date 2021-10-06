Save up to $330 on Segway electric scooters today from $200: Ninebot ES4, skates, more

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Segway electric scooters. You can score the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $539.99 shipped. That’s up to $260 off the regular $800 price tag, a 2021 Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Target has this model listed at $770, for comparison. A convenient and fun way to get around town, this model ships with an extra battery pack to provide up to 800W of power with a top speed of 19MPH and the ability to travel up to 28 miles. It has a max load of 220 pounds and a handy folding design to get it up stairs, into storage, or on to public transportation, for example. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More Segway deals below.

A great little add-on for theSegway Ninebot ES4 is the official Waterproof Storage Bag. It sells for $30 and is designed to strap right on to the handlebars of your new scooter for some convenient hardshell storage space.

And you’ll find a couple more Segway options on sale today including the electric roller skates and the self-balancing electric scooter with up to $330 in savings to be had.

We are also tracking a great deal on the Segway ES2 model in our latest Green Deals roundup. Then dive into our environmentally-friendly deal hub for more options including electric yard tools, batteries, and more.

More on the Segway Ninebot ES4:

Dual Batteries: With an extra Lithium Ion battery and upgraded motor, ES4 boasts up to 800W of power, with a top-speed of 19 mph, travel up to 28 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. The ES4 can take you just about anywhere you want to go.

Portable Folding Design: Ninebot Kickscooter by Segway ES4 is sleek, lightweight and features a one-step folding system. Now our riders can carry the ES4 scooter on public transportation, store it in your car and take it to any destination you desire.

