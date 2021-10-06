Save up to $330 on Segway electric scooters today from $200: Ninebot ES4, skates, more

-
AmazonGreen DealsSegway
30% off $200+

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Segway electric scooters. You can score the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $539.99 shipped. That’s up to $260 off the regular $800 price tag, a 2021 Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Target has this model listed at $770, for comparison. A convenient and fun way to get around town, this model ships with an extra battery pack to provide up to 800W of power with a top speed of 19MPH and the ability to travel up to 28 miles. It has a max load of 220 pounds and a handy folding design to get it up stairs, into storage, or on to public transportation, for example. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More Segway deals below. 

A great little add-on for theSegway Ninebot ES4 is the official Waterproof Storage Bag. It sells for $30 and is designed to strap right on to the handlebars of your new scooter for some convenient hardshell storage space. 

And you’ll find a couple more Segway options on sale today including the electric roller skates and the self-balancing electric scooter with up to $330 in savings to be had. 

We are also tracking a great deal on the Segway ES2 model in our latest Green Deals roundup. Then dive into our environmentally-friendly deal hub for more options including electric yard tools, batteries, and more. 

More on the Segway Ninebot ES4:

  • Dual Batteries: With an extra Lithium Ion battery and upgraded motor, ES4 boasts up to 800W of power, with a top-speed of 19 mph, travel up to 28 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. The ES4 can take you just about anywhere you want to go.
  • Portable Folding Design: Ninebot Kickscooter by Segway ES4 is sleek, lightweight and features a one-step folding system. Now our riders can carry the ES4 scooter on public transportation, store it in your car and take it to any destination you desire.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
Segway

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest...
Amazon 1-day Fossil sale from $21: Watches, wallets, ba...
Land a cordless Greenworks leaf blower for the fall + m...
Apple’s Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones now $90...
Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone sports a 4-sensor camera a...
Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab S7 FE sees first eve...
Bring home the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 at new ...
Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini wireless keyboard retu...
Show More Comments

Related

Segway’s high-end Ninebot ES4 electric scooter now $262 off open-box, more in New Green Deals

Segway Ninebot ES4 electric scooter $235 off, more in New Green Deals

Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter hits $400 (Save 33%) in New Green Deals, more

Score three Greenworks electric 40V outdoor tools for $298 in New Green Deals, more

Segway’s $450 Ninebot ES2 electric scooter uses no gas to run errands, more in New Green Deals

Use Segway’s electric scooter with seat to ride around this fall at $600, more in New Green Deals

Orig. $170

Ninja’s Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker also brews single-serve, now $85 (Refurb, Orig. $170)

$85 Learn More
Save now

Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale starting at $13

From $13 Learn More