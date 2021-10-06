An all-time low returns Apple MagSafe Duo to $97 (Reg. $129)

Verizon Wireless is now offering the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $96.74 shipped. Down from the usual $129 price tag, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at 25% off that has only been tracked once before. Bringing MagSafe into a 2-in-1 package that’s as convenient for a streamlined nightstand charging setup as it is for taking on-the-go, MagSafe Duo can refuel your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 at 15W speeds. There’s also a built-in Apple Watch charging puck which can pop out to charge your wearable in Nightstand mode. While compatibility with iPhone 13 Pro isn’t up to the usual execution we’d expect from Apple, MagSafe Duo will work with both the latest and previous-generation handsets. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

On the other hand, Apple’s standard official MagSafe charger provides a more affordable option for refueling your iPhone 13. Currently marked down to $34, you’ll save some cash while still being able to take advantage of 15W charging speeds.

Though speaking of discounts, Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack is still down to an all-time low. Following a drop from its usual $99 price tag, you can score the add-on for $84. But then be sure to go check out all of our other top MagSafe accessory recommendations for some additional ways to upgrade your setup.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger features:

The MagSafe Duo charger conveniently charges your compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, wireless charging case for AirPods, and other Qi certified devices. Just place your devices on the charger, and a steady, efficient charge begins on contact. The charger folds together neatly, so you can easily take it with you wherever you go.

