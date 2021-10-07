Hisense’s new A6G 4K Android TV lineup now up to $160 off at new lows from $310

Amazon is now discounting the new Hisense A6G Android TV lineup headlined by the 65-inch model at $509.99 with free shipping across the board. Down from $600, you’re looking at the very first discount to date and a $90 discount off the recent release. Across the lineup of new Hisense A6G releases, you’re looking at an Android TV-powered experience that pairs with 4K visuals and access to all of the popular streaming services and onboard Google Assistant. The 65-inch model in particular delivers full array dimming alongside a low-latency gaming mode, HDR, and four HDMI ports. Head below for a look at the full lineup starting at $310.

Other Hisense A6G Android TV deals:

If you’re more interested in the Amazon side of streaming and home theater gear, we’re tracking a series of discounts across the latest lineup of Fire TV Editions. Arriving with some of the first price cuts across the board and new all-time lows on quite a few models, you’ll be able to save up to $220 off a series fo 2021 releases and more from $120.

Hisense A6G Android TV features:

The A6G series. Proving that good things come in big packages too. Take your pick from 75”, 65”, 55”, 50”, and 43” screens. For 4K UHD picture quality, in the perfect size for your space. With Android TV, you can discover 700,000+ movies and shows in one place. Ask Google to control your TV with your voice. And cast your photos, videos, and music from devices to your TV easily with Chromecast built-in . Add to that Dolby Vision HDR and Auto Low Latency Game Mode. Or as we call it, a great looking TV.

