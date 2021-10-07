Save up to $180 on Apple’s latest Mac mini at Amazon and take M1 for a spin

-
Amazon is currently discounting the Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB to $799 shipped. While you’d typically pay $899, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings in order to mark the best price in several months. You can also score the entry-level model for $659, as well as for $519 for an open-box model. As the most compact and affordable way to bring M1 to the desktop, Apple’s latest Mac mini gives you the added flexibility of being able to choose your own display. There’s still all of the same power found amongst the rest of the M1 lineup, just in a small footprint that won’t take up too much space on your desk. There’s also up to 512GB of storage to go alongside 8GB of RAM and its pair of Thunderbolt ports. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Having just recently taken a hands-on look at Satechi’s new USB-C Stand and Hub, I can attest to just how much of a must-have the accessory for Mac mini users. It sits underneath your machine in order to deliver front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to blend right in. There’s also an M.2 SSD slot for bundling in some additional storage for making the most of your M1 device. Go dive into our review right here or just pick one up for yourself with the savings from the lead deal.

Otherwise, just go hit up our Apple guide for all of the other discounts now that we’re over halfway through the week. Other notable markdowns this week have AirPods Max at the second-best price yet of $100 off to go alongside the latest Apple TV 4K with new Siri Remote at $159.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

