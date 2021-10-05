Latest Apple TV 4K with new Siri Remote falls to best price yet at $159

Adorama is now offering the new Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote for $159 shipped. Normally fetching $179, today’s offer is a new all-time low on the recent release and undercuts the Amazon all-time low by $10. As Apple’s latest streaming media player, Apple TV 4K comes powered by the A12 Bionic chip to deliver HDR and Dolby Vision playback at 60 FPS. There’s HDMI 2.1 connectivity to take full advantage of those specs, and Wi-Fi 6 support to pair with an onboard Ethernet port. Alongside all of the usual streaming service access, there’s also Apple Arcade, the new display calibration functionality, and Thread smart home support. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Includes a 90 day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

It’s also worth mentioning that Apple just started selling the latest Apple TV 4K via its official Certified Refurbished Storefront from $149. Those who don’t mind going this route can take another $10 off the lead deal if the new condition status doesn’t seem to be worth the extra cash. You’re still looking at the same full warranty from Apple, as well as other perks you can read about in our coverage right here.

Though one of the more notable aspects of the latest Apple TV 4K has to be the aforementioned Siri Remote. Those who are currently rocking the previous-generation Apple streamer and find that the new controller is what’s enticing you to upgrade in the first place can just go score it by itself. The recently-refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote is $59, delivering all of the perks you can read about right here.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

