Save $100 on AirPods Max and finally try out Apple’s flagship ANC headphones

Adorama is now discounting the Apple AirPods Max to $449 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price to date at $30 under our previous mention and the lowest in months. If you’ve yet to hear for yourself what Apple’s latest pair of hi-fi cans have in-store, now is your chance.

Everything kicks off with a build that’s every bit as premium as the audio fidelity, with AirPods Max sporting an aluminum frame that pairs with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. Then you throw in the best-in-class active noise cancellation and ambient audio mode alongside Hey Siri support, Spatial Audio, and its 20-hour battery life and you’re looking at as compelling of a personal listening experience as you’ll find. Our hands-on review breaks down why these premium offers are worth the cash, which should be an easier sell thanks to the $100 discount. Head below for more.

Today’s AirPods Max discount also joins all of the other iterations of Apple’s latest earbuds. Right now, you can score the best prices of the year across the entire AirPods lineup at Amazon, with prices starting at $109. Headlined by a notable discount on AirPods Pro at $179, you’re looking at many of the same features noted above in a true wireless package.

Otherwise, just go hit up our Apple guide for all of the other discounts now that a new week is underway. Most notably, this morning saw a new all-time low land on the latest Apple TV 4K with the new Siri Remote, dropping the price down to $159.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

