Prep for upcoming holiday meals: Circulon Nonstick Roasting Pan at $30 (2021 low, 25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Circulon Nonstick Roasting Pan for $29.99 shipped. Regularly around $40 at Amazon and Home Depot, this is 25% off the going rate, a 2021 Amazon low, and perfect timing for your upcoming holiday meals and get togethers. This roasting pan measures out at 17- by 13-inches and includes a “U-shaped rack that keeps meats off the bottom of the pan.” A non-stick treatment is joined by an up to 450-degree oven-safe design, a “hassle-free” lifetime guarantee, and a “heavy-duty” steel construction. Rated 4+ stars at Home Depot. More details below. 

If you can do with a smaller option, like this 11- by 15-inch Farberware Bakeware Nonstick Steel Roaster, there are savings to be had. This one comes in at $25 Prime shipped on Amazon and provides much of the same feature set, just with a flat rack and smaller overall capacity. 

A nice new air fryer might come in handy over the holidays and we are still tracking a solid offer on Ninja’s 4-quart dehydrator-equipped model alongside a host of others right here. You’ll also want to load up on coffee while our International Coffee Day deals are still live and starting from just $5 including K-Cups, whole beans, ground coffee, and much more. 

More on the Circulon Nonstick Roasting Pan:

  • EXTRA LARGE ROASTING PAN WITH RACK: 17 inch x 13 inch Nonstick Oven Roaster with Rack
  • DURABLE ROASTER RACK: The roaster features a convenient U-shaped rack that keeps meats off the bottom of the pan
  • FAST AND EVEN HEATING: Nonstick roaster features heavy duty steel construction for fast, even heat distribution
  • SUPERIOR NONSTICK: Superior nonstick technology provides excellent oven roaster food release and easy cleanup

