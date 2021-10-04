Ninja’s 4-quart dehydrator-equipped air fryer just dropped to $69 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

Walmart is now offering the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer (AF100) for $69 shipped. Regularly $100 or so, this model starts at $91 on Amazon where it has never gone for less than $69. Today’s deal is both matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. This model features a 4-quart ceramic-coated, dishwasher-safe frying basket, and an adjustable temperature range from 105- to 400-degrees. With enough space to cook 2-pounds of french fries at once, it makes for a great side-dish cooker while your oven/stovetop handles the main course and it even doubles as a dehydrator so you can make “flat, chip-like foods and homemade snacks.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Walmart customers. More details below.

Just keep in mind you can get in the air fryer for much less with this 2-quart Chefman Air TurboFry at $35. But you can also score an even more capable Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer right now at Amazon for $49 shipped as well.

More air fryer deals:

On top of this deal on Walker Edison’s Slatted Dark Walnut TV Stand, our home goods hub has plenty of notable offers to browse through today. Amazon launched a wide-ranging Oral-B and Crest sale with Whitestrips and more from $30, these Roborock robotic vacuums are up to $178 off, just to name a few. And make sure to dive into our coverage of the new Shark WANDVAC PRO as well as our latest roundup of Amazon’s ‘Made in the USA’ WAG dog treats and food from just $4.

More on the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer:

Now enjoy guilt-free food. Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries. Wide Temperature Range: 105°F?400°F allows you to gently remove moisture from foods or quickly cook and crisp foods with convection heat. 4-quart ceramic-coated nonstick basket and crisper plate fit 2 lbs of French fries. Dehydrate: Create flat, chip-like dehydrated foods for fun, homemade snacks. The combination of low fan speed and low temperature enables thorough dehydration.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!