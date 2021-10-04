Ninja’s 4-quart dehydrator-equipped air fryer just dropped to $69 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

Reg. $100 $69

Walmart is now offering the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer (AF100) for $69 shipped. Regularly $100 or so, this model starts at $91 on Amazon where it has never gone for less than $69. Today’s deal is both matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. This model features a 4-quart ceramic-coated, dishwasher-safe frying basket, and an adjustable temperature range from 105- to 400-degrees. With enough space to cook 2-pounds of french fries at once, it makes for a great side-dish cooker while your oven/stovetop handles the main course and it even doubles as a dehydrator so you can make “flat, chip-like foods and homemade snacks.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Walmart customers. More details below.

Just keep in mind you can get in the air fryer for much less with this 2-quart Chefman Air TurboFry at $35. But you can also score an even more capable Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer right now at Amazon for $49 shipped as well. 

More on the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer:

Now enjoy guilt-free food. Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries. Wide Temperature Range: 105°F?400°F allows you to gently remove moisture from foods or quickly cook and crisp foods with convection heat. 4-quart ceramic-coated nonstick basket and crisper plate fit 2 lbs of French fries. Dehydrate: Create flat, chip-like dehydrated foods for fun, homemade snacks. The combination of low fan speed and low temperature enables thorough dehydration.

