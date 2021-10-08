Bundle Amazon’s new Echo Show 5 Kids 2nd Gen with an Echo Glow for $75 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the Echo Show 5 Kids 2nd Gen bundled with an Echo Glow for $74.99 shipped. Normally pay $125 for both items individually, with today’s offer beating the combined all-time lows. Amazon’s new second-generation Echo Show Kids arrives with much of the same 5-inch design as its predecessor, just with some improvements like a better camera and faster processor. There’s all of the usual onboard access to Alexa to pair with the kid-friendly content, as well as the bundled Echo Glow lamp for providing visual bedtime cues and multicolor illumination.

If you’re only in the market for one of the offerings in the bundle, both of the Amazon smart home accessories are also on sale individually. While the value isn’t as good as the combined savings above, you can score the Echo Show 5 Kids 2nd Gen for $59.99, with the Echo Glow then coming in at $19.99. These are matching the best prices on each of the items to date and mark more affordable ways to get in on the Alexa-enabled savings.

Speaking of the latest from Amazon, last week saw the retailer take to a virtual stage to unveil a whole host of new smart home offerings, Alexa-enabled gadgets, and even an autonomous robot. You can dive into a full breakdown of the event in our coverage right here, which details all of the new and upcoming releases from the retailer.

Echo Show 5 Kids 2nd Gen features:

The Echo Show 5 Kids pairs perfectly with the Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp. Kids can bring color into their Alexa experience, and parents can use it to create fun daily routines. Kids can ask Alexa to play videos, help with homework, and make video calls to approved contacts – all wrapped in a bright chameleon design. Set bedtimes and video time limits, filter content, and review activity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!