Tested: Incipio’s Slim iPhone 13 clear case protects against 14-foot drops and bacteria build-up

The new Incipio lineup of covers for Apple’s latest handsets has been one of the most popular among 9to5 readers this year, and it’s time to take a closer look at the Incipio Slim iPhone 13 case. The Slim provides a translucent design to show off your new iPhone 13’s colorway while maintaining a robust design to protect against up to 14-foot impacts and more. Head below for a closer look at our Incipio Slim iPhone 13 case review in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys entry.

Incipio Slim iPhone 13 Case review

The Incipio Slim iPhone 13 case is available in three colorways: clear, black/clear, and pink rose/clear. For the purposes of this review, we are hands-on with the clear model, but everything is identical here outside of the colorways.

Designed to “protect both you and your phone,” Incipio Slim iPhone 13 case provides users with up to 14 feet of drop protection with integrated “impact struts” alongside the expected raised bezel to guard your display and camera sensors from desktop scratches and the like.

According to Incipio, it’s discoloration resistant and features an antimicrobial coating to negate the build-up of unwanted bacteria on what is quite possibly your most used piece of kit. It’s 5G compatible and works with both wireless chargers as well as Apple’s MagSafe charging puck (more on this below).

Made completely from recycled materials, it is an environmentally conscious purchase that also ships in recycled packaging as well.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

14-foot drop protection

Impact Struts protection tech reduces impact force

Raised-edge bezel protects the screen and camera

Made from Recycled Materials

Scratch & discoloration resistant

Antimicrobial Defense

Lifetime warranty

Wireless & MagSafe-charging compatible

5G compatible

Recycled packaging

9to5Toys’ Take

The new Incipio Slim iPhone 13 case does just what the brand says it does. It protects your phone considerably more than your average minimalist clear cases (this is quite possibly the most protective clear case I have used thus far) while still showing off your iPhone’s pretty design and guarding against “99.9% of surface bacteria.”

The button covers are extremely slim and tight to the case. This is something I personally appreciate quite a lot, but you won’t get that clicky sensation when engaging your volume and power buttons here. The case fits quite well, but my iPhone 13 does mute and unmute just about every time I take it in and out of the case.

It manages to protect against 14-foot drops with quite a thick outer bezel surrounding the edges of the device. While the case isn’t particularly thick overall, the outer rim does add a bit of heft to the experience here – it is slightly thinner than thickness of your Apple charging puck. For better or worse, Incipio has implemented a sort of etched detailing on the inside of this outer bezel (it looks sort of like a tire tread), and while I’m not the biggest fan of this, some folks will certainly appreciate the touch of interest it adds to an otherwise plain clear case.

This leads me to the branding. Incipio has always done a great job branding its cases without getting in the way, and it has once again achieved that with its Slim iPhone 13 case. A small Incipio logo graces the bottom middle of the backside of the case, leaving the rest completely clean (outside of that tire tread texture).

When it comes to wireless charging and MagSafe integration, everything works here. But not great. The wireless signal passes through the case just fine, but the connection Apple’s in-house MagSafe charging puck makes with your iPhone 13 while housed in the Slim case is mediocre at best. That most likely won’t be a problem for most folks, but it is worth considering when you’re pulling your credit card out for a new iPhone 13 case.

The Incipio Slim iPhone 13 case is easily one of the most protective clear cases we have come across yet this year from a brand name. It’s easy to see this thing keeping your iPhone completely unscathed after even some of the worst drops, effectively making the not-so-cheap $40 price tag worth very penny for some folks, despite the MagSafe connection leaving a little bit to be desired here.

