Incipio unleashes new MagSafe and 100% compostable iPhone 13 cases

The new accessories are coming in hard and fast now with Incipio iPhone 13 cases up on the docket next. The latest from Coach, Spigen, and ESR have already surfaced, but it’s now time for the new Incipio iPhone 13 cases. Raining from environmentally-friendly Organicore options through to MagSafe compatible covers and wallet cases, Incipio is main stay in our yearly roundups and this year’s collection is no expiation. Head below for a closer look at the new Incipio iPhone 13 cases.

New Incipio iPhone 13 cases

Down below you’ll find a host of the most exciting new models from Incipio with even more found right here on its official site. We went hands-on with the brand’s Organicore iPhone 12 cases, which offer 100% compostable protection for your precious new handset, so you can get a closer look at what to expect on this right here and get even more details on the rest of the Incipio iPhone 13 case lineup down below:

Incipio Organicore from $40

Organicore features 100% compostable plant-based materials, Impact Struts technology that delivers superior device protection, a raised-edge bezel for extra screen protection, and textured grips inspired by patterns found in nature. Through Incipio’s partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, for every Organicore case purchased, one tree will be planted in regions most impacted by deforestation.

Clear $45

iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max

Standard $40

iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max

Incipio Grip and Grip for MagSafe $50

Stop drops before they happen with multi-directional grips that prevent slippage from all directions. Grip is Incipio’s slimmest 14-foot drop protective case with two layers of co-molded protection.

iPhone 13 Mini / iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max

Incipio Duo for MagSafe $40

Incipio’s classic two-piece case featuring12-foot drop protection and a premium soft touch feel.

iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max

Incipio Stashback $40

Take versatility one step further with an easily accessible front-facing slider that provides secure storage for up to three cards or cash.

iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

Incipio Design Series – Fashion Forward Protection $35

Inspired by you and rooted in timeless designs, the Design Series adds sophisticated style and protection against everyday wear and tear to your device. The Incipio Design Series uses innovative techniques to create on-trend designs made with recycled materials, that match your style, while offering 10-foot drop protection.

iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

After you have browsed thought the new Incipio iPhone 13 cases, be sure to check out our coverage of the new lineups from Moment, Coach and ESR, with plenty more on the way.

