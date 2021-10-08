Bring HomeKit to your smart lighting setup with LIFX’s mini white bulb for just $11 (Reg. $27)

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Mini White Dimmable HomeKit Bulb for $10.80 Prime shipped. With a going rate of $27, today’s massive 60% cut newly marks the lowest price of the year. Compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem, this versatile smart bulb delivers a solid 800-lumen output for your living room, bedroom, office, or anywhere. It screws in like a normal lightbulb and works via Wi-Fi, so there’s no smart hub required to set timers and schedules or adjust the brightness level via smartphone. Hit the jump for more details.

Alternatively, if you can live without quite so much brightness, then this adjustable 650-lumen bulb could be a great fit for just $10. Also from LIFX, this bulb comes with all the classic bells and whistles you’d expect of a smart device, including adjustable brightness and warmth, timers, schedules, and more. Plus, you can still connect it via Wi-Fi or make use of Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit compatibility while saving you some extra change in the process.

While you’re here, we’ve rounded up a few other smart home deals that could be of interest to you, starting with Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled Smart Clock Essential for just $18. That comes bundled with its own RGB smart bulb, but for an arguably more artful design, be sure to check out Govee’s new customizable neon LED strips down to $51 shipped.

LIFX Mini Dimmable White Smart Bulb features:

Works with Alexa (Alexa device sold separately), Apple HomeKit and the Google Assistant for voice control; Beam Angle: 250 degrees

Easy set up. LIFX screws in like any traditional light bulb. Simply download the app, connect to Wi-Fi and you’re ready to go. No hub needed

Built in Wi-Fi & LIFX cloud. Offers full Lighting control via Wi-Fi with our LIFX iOS, Android and windows 10 apps. Access your bulbs anywhere, anytime via the cloud

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!