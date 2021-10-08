Govee’s unique new smart customizable Neon LED Light Strip sees first discount to $51

After launching earlier this week, the all-new Govee Neon LED Light Strip is seeing its very first discount. Right now direct from Govee, you can score the new release for $50.99 shipped once added to your cart. Down from the usual $60 price tag, you’re looking at 15% in savings and the very first discount on the brand’s latest way to bring some flare to your space. Standing out from any other accessory in Govee’s stable, or really the whole of the smart home market, the new Neon LED Light Strip lives up to its name by imitating a traditional neon light. The flexible design allows you to make a custom arrangement on your wall, which will pair with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control on top of the companion app. Included in the box you’re getting 10 feet of light strip, which features an addressable color design to complete the package.

Those looking for other ways to get your smart home ready to entertain come Halloween, go check out Govee’s up to 50% off light sale. You’ll find the very first markdown on its all-new hexagon wall lighting panels alongside ways to extend your smart home to the front yard and more. That’s alongside the best price yet on the Govee Flow Plus Smart Light Bars, which switch the focus to your desk or home theater and are now down to $39.

The lead deal enters at almost the exact time that Philips Hue released the latest addition to its smart home arsenal. Having dropped earlier in the week, the new Gradient Ambience Lightstrip arrives as one of the brand’s first offerings with addressable LED features to illuminate multiple colors at a time. You can dive into our launch coverage right here for all of the details.

Govee Neon LED Light Strip features:

Pair your light with Alexa and Google Assistant to access the Smart Voice Control feature. Get hands-free access to various features on the Govee Home App such as Music Mode, where your light will sync to your favorite audio. Customize your lighting your way using our innovative RGBIC technology. The integrated IC chip allows for multiple color options on a single light. Your colors, effects, and more can be adjusted using the Govee Home App.

