Bundle Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential with an RGB smart bulb for just $18 (70% off), more

Walmart is now bundling Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential with an RGB Smart Bulb for $17.98 with free shipping on orders over $35. The Smart Clock Essential alone typically goes for about $50, though currently marked down to $30 on Best Buy, with today’s deal taking up to 70% off the total value and marking a new all-time low at $12 under our previous mention. Powered by Assistant, Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential is a great way to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks, and much more with support for Alexa as well. Of course, it also works as a smart hub for compatible devices, like the A19 RGB bulb. You can set timers, schedules, and take control of a vast network of devices all with a few voice commands. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for more options.

Looking to add even more color to your home? You can also pick up a two-pack of meross RGB smart bulbs for just $12.19 Prime shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. That takes 40% off the usual price, marking one of the best we’ve ever tracked. Each bulb is compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and Smart Things, plus the meross app for added smartphone support. They’re great for parties with a rainbow of possible colors, relaxing nights in thanks to the warm white option, or just bringing some smart support to your home lighting.

And for even more ways to upgrade, you’ll want to take a look at our smart home guide. There, you’ll find deals on all sorts of devices from smart bulbs to body scales, up to $50 off smart thermostats, and much more. Plus, if you’re more of an Apple fan, there are plenty of options that work with HomeKit like these Eufy home security cams up to $80 off.

More on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the ultimate smart clock for any room. With a big & bold display you can check out the time from across the room, whether in the kitchen, in the living room or on a shelf. Talk to Google for hands-free help.

