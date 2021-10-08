Save up to 30% on Yeedi robotic vacuums in today’s 1-day Amazon sale from $90

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Yeedi’s official Amazon storefront is now taking up to 30% off a collection of its robotic vacuums. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop for $349.99. Down from $500, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $150 in savings attached. Sporting a 200 minute runtime before it automatically returns to the charging station, this Yeedi robotic vacuum pairs with your smartphone to take care of the chores for you. It rocks smart mapping features to go alongside its 3000Pa suction power, as well as the companion self-emptying base that makes it even easier to manage routine cleaning.

If the lead deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for from an autonomous cleaning solution, be sure to shop the rest of the sale for even more discounts through the end of the day. There’s up to 30% in savings to be had across the collection, with prices starting at a more affordable $90.

Or you can just do the cleaning yourself, which very well may be preferable once you bring home this Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vacuum. Also on sale today, this refurbished offering is now marked down to $280 from its usual $600 price tag. It won’t do the cleaning for you, but will deliver a more convenient solution for handling localized messes and the like.

Vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Forget about vacuuming and bid adieu to frequent smelly dustbin cleanings thanks to the self-empty station which automatically disposes dirt in yeedi’s dustbin and holds up to 30 days of dust. No more sneezing or itching noses, perfect for family with pets and kids. yeedi vac station is versatile. It performs robust vacuuming and serious mopping at the same time with its industry-leading suction power and smart mopping system – leave your floor impeccably clean with a single run.

