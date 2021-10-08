Save up to 30% on Yeedi robotic vacuums in today’s 1-day Amazon sale from $90

-
AmazonHome GoodsYeedi
Today only Save 30%

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Yeedi’s official Amazon storefront is now taking up to 30% off a collection of its robotic vacuums. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop for $349.99. Down from $500, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $150 in savings attached. Sporting a 200 minute runtime before it automatically returns to the charging station, this Yeedi robotic vacuum pairs with your smartphone to take care of the chores for you. It rocks smart mapping features to go alongside its 3000Pa suction power, as well as the companion self-emptying base that makes it even easier to manage routine cleaning.

If the lead deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for from an autonomous cleaning solution, be sure to shop the rest of the sale for even more discounts through the end of the day. There’s up to 30% in savings to be had across the collection, with prices starting at a more affordable $90.

Or you can just do the cleaning yourself, which very well may be preferable once you bring home this Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vacuum. Also on sale today, this refurbished offering is now marked down to $280 from its usual $600 price tag. It won’t do the cleaning for you, but will deliver a more convenient solution for handling localized messes and the like.

Vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Forget about vacuuming and bid adieu to frequent smelly dustbin cleanings thanks to the self-empty station which automatically disposes dirt in yeedi’s dustbin and holds up to 30 days of dust. No more sneezing or itching noses, perfect for family with pets and kids. yeedi vac station is versatile. It performs robust vacuuming and serious mopping at the same time with its industry-leading suction power and smart mopping system – leave your floor impeccably clean with a single run.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Yeedi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Drop a Chefman Air Fryer Oven on your countertop at $60...
Bring HomeKit to the front door with August’s lat...
Score a 2021 Insignia 55-inch AirPlay 2 Smart 4K TV for...
Originally $600, this Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless V...
Save $101 on Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for pre...
Add all 24 James Bond movies to your library with this ...
WD’s 1,050MB/s My Passport USB-C Portable SSD dro...
Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air sees $110 Gold Box ...
Show More Comments

Related

Sun Joe’s $101 cordless blower/vacuum/mulcher makes leaf cleanup easy, more in New Green Deals

Enjoy off-season savings on Sun Joe’s 40V 16-in. electric mower at $200, more in New Green Deals

This fat tire e-bike lets you cruise around this fall at $1,099, more in New Green Deals

Reg. $150

Drop a Chefman Air Fryer Oven on your countertop at $60 off, now $90 for today only

$90 Learn More
Reg. $230

Bring HomeKit to the front door with August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock at $200

$200 Learn More
Reg. $650

Score a 2021 Insignia 55-inch AirPlay 2 Smart 4K TV for $425 shipped (Amazon low, Reg. $650)

$425 Learn More
Orig. $600

Originally $600, this Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vac is now down at $280 (Refurb)

$280 Learn More
Save $101

Save $101 on Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro at low of $98

$98 Learn More