Originally $600, this Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vac is now down at $280 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vacuum for $279.99 in factory refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $600, it currently goes for $380 in renewed condition at Amazon. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and as much as $100 under the next best renewed price. The drop-in docking/charging station is joined by whole-machine filtration and up to 60-minutes of cordless runtime. This package also includes the crevice tool, mini motorized tool, combination add-on, and the ability to quickly become a hand vacuum for the car and hard to reach areas. It has been “thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards” and ships with a 180-day Dyson warranty. More deals and details below.

This Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Cordless Vac at $150 makes for a great lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. Keeping an extra $130 in your pocket, you’re receiving a brand new machine here with a similar feature set, but without all fo the add-on tools and the hand vacuum transformation.

More on the Dyson V10 Total Clean+:

Powered by the Dyson digital motor V10: 14 cyclones: 14 cyclones generate forces of more than 79,000g to fling microscopic particles – such as pollen and bacteria – into the bin.

Fade-free power: The seven-cell, nickel-cobalt-aluminum battery has the fade-free power to clean here, there and everywhere around your home.

Whole-machine filtration: The fully-sealed filtration system traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns – expelling cleaner air.

