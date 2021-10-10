Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light packs sunrise/sunset simulation at $160 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the Philips SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light for $159.99 shipped. Down from the usual $200 going rate, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention for the best price in over five months. This Philips SmartSleep light is not only a great way to help ease yourself out of bed each morning or fall asleep every night, but it can also help for tackling seasonal affective disorder. A variety of lighting modes let you get the perfect setup on your nightstand or desk and pairs with guided breathing routines, a built-in 2.4A USB port, and alarm clock functionality. Head below for more.

If you’re just looking for a more basic way to help start off the day, going with this Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light at $100 is a great alternative. It isn’t quite as feature-packed as the lead deal, but still packs sunrise and sunset simulation with ten brightness settings.

Scheduling smart home lighting can have a similar effect to either of the wake-up lamps above, which is why this ongoing LIFX Mini White Bulb discount is worth a look. Dropping to an ultra-affordable $11 price tag, you’re looking at a much lower barrier to get in on waking up with light. Not to mention, there’s support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant to round out the package.

Philips SmartSleep Light features:

Philips Somneo Connected is the Sleep & Wake-up Light designed with a suite of connected, customizable features to help you relax to sleep, and wake up naturally and well-rested. With sunset and sunrise simulation, personalized settings for light and sound, and a light-guided relaxation exercise that brings you to a sleep-conducive state when it’s time for bed.

