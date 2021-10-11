Get in the foldable game with $79 off Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 5G at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $924.99 shipped in several styles. Down from $1,000, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention, one of the first Amazon discounts, and $75 in savings. Going with the 256GB version means you can cash-in on added savings with $79 off the usual price at $971.11. Having just hit the scene earlier this summer, Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G arrives as the latest iteration in the brand’s lineup of folding handsets. Rocking a horizontal hinge that channels flip phone vibes of old, there’s a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. On the outside, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED that sits beside the dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to protect your new handset and its novel folding design, using a portion of your savings on Spigen’s Tough Armor case at $40 is a pretty smart idea. The two-piece construction uses a foam padding and TPU hybird design for some added protection to help defend against knocks and drops.

Speaking of the latest foldables from Samsung, last week saw a new all-time low go live on another one of its recent devices. The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is now up to $249 off and delivering the best unlocked pricing to date. Sporting a folding 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display, this one is much more capable and then the lead for those who want more of a flagship experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G features:

Set the trend your way with Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. A foldable display and informative cover screen put the old school flip phone to shame. With Flex Mode functionality, you can take hands-free selfies, group pics and videos with the sound of your voice. Its premium craftsmanship comes in a compact form with an Armor Aluminum frame — Samsung’s strongest aluminum yet — and water-resistant rating.

