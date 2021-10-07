Save up to $249 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at Amazon all-time lows

-
AmazonAndroidSamsung
$249 off

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,599.99 shipped in serveral styles. Down from $1,800, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low and still one of the first discounts overall since launching earlier this summer. The 512GB model is also on sale and down to a new low at $249 off. As the latest flagship folding smartphone from Samsung, its new Galaxy Z Fold 5G arrives with 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, but then head below for more.

We’ve found that a must-have add-on to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung’s S Pen case, which arrives with added protection alongside the stylus. While $80 is on the higher-end for an accessory package, our hands-on review should fill you in on why this is an essential add-on to your new folding smartphone.

While you’ll find all of the best app and game deals up for the taking in the usual place right here, the hardware deals also continue today. Seeing its first ever discount, Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab S7 FE has droped in price down to$480. As the brand’s latest Android tablet, the $50 in savings deliver a 12.4-inch display alongside S Pen support and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G features:

See more and do more with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smart phone, that has the ultimate foldable screen putting a workspace, theater, and game room right in your pocket. The sleek cover display unfolds to double the size, providing one expansive 7.6” edge-to-edge display that’s like a tablet. Our first-ever Under Display Camera provides an incredible uninterrupted view. We’ve put an ultra dynamic AMOLED display on our super expansive screen. Work and play in any light with a high-contrast ratio and an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate on the main screen, plus intuitive blue light management that automatically adjusts based on the time of day.

