Belkin's MagSafe 15W 2-in-1 Charging Stand powers your iPhone 13 at $80 (New low)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBelkin
Reg. $100 $80

Amazon is now offering the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Charging Stand for $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at a new Amazon low at 20% off and $5 below our previous mention. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 12 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head below for more.

For those who can live without the 15W charging speeds, going with Anker’s alternative is a great way to make out for half the price of the lead deal. Its PowerWave Magnetic Stand Lite at $40 delivers MagSafe charging alongside a secondary Qi pad just like the Belkin model, but with only 7.5W specs. Even so, we found it to be a must-have for iPhone 13 users in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Those looking to go the first-party route can also save right now, with Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack dropping to a new all-time low from its usual $99 price tag. Marking a rare discount in its own right, you can now score the best price yet at $74. Don’t then forget that you can still score an all-time low on the official MagSafe Duo at $97 if you’d prefer an at-home charging solution. 

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time with this MagSafe 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. You get the most effortless charging experience yet with MagSafe technology and up to 15-watt fast wireless charging. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 series device on the charging stand for a secure connection in portrait or landscape mode.

