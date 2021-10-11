Best Buy kicks off the week with Apple flash sale: Magic Keyboard $199, AirPods Max, more

Best Buy is kicking off the week by launching a new flash sale. Live through Tuesday, there’s notable discounts on everything from the latest Apple releases to Chromebooks, smart home gear, and more. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $35 and many of the offers are matched at Amazon, too. Head below for all of our top picks.

Amongst all of the other Apple deals that have gone live to start the week, Best Buy is now getting in on the savings by discounting the Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro to $199. Down from its $349 going rate, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention for the best price of the year.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There’s also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then check out all of the other discounts.

Best Buy Flash sale highlights:

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

