Save up to $119 on Casper Element memory foam mattresses starting at $336, today only

-
AmazonHome GoodsCasper
Save $119 From $336

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Casper Sleep Element Mattresses headlined by the Queen model at $505.75 shipped. Normally fetching $595, you’re looking at $89 in savings, the lowest price since June, and the second-best price of the year. Stacking up to 8-inches, these mattresses sport a 2-layer construction that’s comprised of supportive memory foam and AirScape padding on the top. Thanks to its top later of perforated breathable foam, Casper says you’ll enjoy a more comfortable night’s sleep as the mattress moves hot air and heat away from your body. Head below for more from $336.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress deals:

Over in our home goods guide you’ll find plenty of other markdowns as we kick off a new week. But as far as bedside companions go, the discount we spotted on this Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light at $160 is hard to pass up on. With both sunrise and sunset simulation, alongside various lighting modes to help tackle seasonal affective disorder, you’re looking at one of the best prices of the year.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress features:

Dreamy comfort at an unbeatable price. Casper is reimagining sleep from the ground up. All of Casper’s sleep products are developed in-house by our award-winning research and development team.The Element is the perfect introduction to Casper quality at a comfortable price. The Element has two layers of premium foam creating a balance of softness and support. A top layer of AirScape perforated foam helps keep you cool at night by promoting breathability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Casper

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Grab a Chefman 3.7-Quart Air Fryer for upcoming holiday...
SanDisk Gold Box: Time to stock up on SD, HDD, and othe...
Amazon offers 20% off Halloween treat packs from $9: Bu...
Amazon launches 1-day Quest protein snack sale up to 30...
Belkin’s MagSafe 15W 2-in-1 Charging Stand powers...
Sony’s 2021 AirPlay 2 HDMI 2.1 4K smart TVs now u...
Get in the foldable game with $79 off Samsung’s n...
Amazon’s latest Echo speakers and smart displays ...
Show More Comments

Related

This 60W 18V portable solar panel powers your off-grid campsite at $90, more in New Green Deals

BLACK+DECKER’s 2-piece yard kit makes leaf cleanup a breeze at $89, more in New Green Deals

Cruise around this fall for nearly 40 miles on SWFT’s e-bike at $1,200, more in New Green Deals

Sun Joe’s $101 cordless blower/vacuum/mulcher makes leaf cleanup easy, more in New Green Deals

Enjoy off-season discounts on Greenworks’ 3-tool yard care kit at $297, more in New Green Deals

Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter hits $400 (Save 33%) in New Green Deals, more

Save now

Best Buy kicks off the week with Apple flash sale: Magic Keyboard $199, AirPods Max, more

Flash sale Learn More
30% off

adidas Buy More Save More Event takes up to 30% off sitewide: UltraBoost, NMD_R1, more

from $40 Learn More