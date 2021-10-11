Save up to $119 on Casper Element memory foam mattresses starting at $336, today only

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Casper Sleep Element Mattresses headlined by the Queen model at $505.75 shipped. Normally fetching $595, you’re looking at $89 in savings, the lowest price since June, and the second-best price of the year. Stacking up to 8-inches, these mattresses sport a 2-layer construction that’s comprised of supportive memory foam and AirScape padding on the top. Thanks to its top later of perforated breathable foam, Casper says you’ll enjoy a more comfortable night’s sleep as the mattress moves hot air and heat away from your body. Head below for more from $336.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress deals:

Over in our home goods guide you’ll find plenty of other markdowns as we kick off a new week. But as far as bedside companions go, the discount we spotted on this Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light at $160 is hard to pass up on. With both sunrise and sunset simulation, alongside various lighting modes to help tackle seasonal affective disorder, you’re looking at one of the best prices of the year.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress features:

Dreamy comfort at an unbeatable price. Casper is reimagining sleep from the ground up. All of Casper’s sleep products are developed in-house by our award-winning research and development team.The Element is the perfect introduction to Casper quality at a comfortable price. The Element has two layers of premium foam creating a balance of softness and support. A top layer of AirScape perforated foam helps keep you cool at night by promoting breathability.

