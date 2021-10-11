Secure a new humidifier from just $25 at Amazon: LEVOIT smart, more (Up to $65 off)

Amazon is now offering the LEVOIT VeSync Classic 300S Ultrasonic Smart Humidifier for $57.98 shipped. Regularly $80 and more typically in the $70 range like it fetches at Macy’s, today’s offer is the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon, within a couple bucks of the all-time low, and the best we can find. A great way to keep the house or home office comfortable as the dryer months roll in to most areas of the country, this is a smart humidifier with voice commands (Alexa and Google Assistant) and the ability to run for 60-hours before it needs a refill. This one can, however, also double as an essential oil diffuser for your aromatherapy sessions all winter long. Head below for more humidifier deals starting from $25.

You’ll also want to check out our coverage of the Levoit upgraded Google Assistant Core 300S Smart model air purifier if you would prefer to take that route. But we are also tracking some solid price drops on Google stable of smart home gear including the Nest Thermostat E as well as Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell, both of which are wonderful additions to any smart home ahead of the colder holiday delivery-heavy months.

Note: In order to extend the service life of the product and a better experience, please do not fill past the tank’s max water line.

Smart & Voice Control: Connect this smart humidifier to the free VeSync app for remote control or Set up the smart humidifier to work with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free control

Essential Oils Diffuser: Add your favorite essential oils to the aroma box to create a fragrant experience of your choosing

Automatic Convenience: The cool mist humidifier’s built-in sensor automatically adjusts mist output based on the target humidity level you select in Auto Mode

