Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 now $200 off with ECG monitoring and more starting at $200

B&H is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm GPS for $229.99 shipped. Normally fetching $430, you’re looking at $200 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $50 in order to mark a new all-time low. You can also score the 41mm model for $199.99, down from $400. While not the all-new Galaxy Watch 4, these now previous-generation wearable deliver much of the same 41mm or 45mm circular OLED display with a rotating bezel. Compared to the newer model, you’re looking at more stylish leather straps to pair with the 2-day battery life. You’ll be able to monitor heart rate, SPO2, VO2 Max, and even take ECG readings. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then head below for more.

Over at Amazon those Galaxy Watch savings also continue with 20% in savings across some of Samsung’s other wearables. With prices starting at $200, you’re looking at a collection of Galaxy Watch Active 2 models at some of the best prices of the year.

If you’d prefer more of a pure Wear OS setup for your wrist, we’re still tracking the best prices of the year on Fossil’s Gen 5/E smartwatches. Both of them are up to 56% off, delivering prices starting at $130 alongside everything else in our fitness tracker guide.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

