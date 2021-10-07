Fossil’s Gen 5/E Wear OS Smartwatches down to the best prices of the year from $130 (Save 56%)

Amazon now offers the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $148.65 shipped. Normally fetching $295, you’re looking at the lowest price of the year with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $29 and marking the second-best discount to date. While not the new Gen 6 model, Fossil’s now previous-generation wearable still arrives powered by Wear OS for native Android support with iOS compatibility thrown into the mix, too. On top of 24-hour battery life, you’re looking at a stainless steel design that packs in heart rate monitoring and tons of other fitness tracking features. Then be sure to check out our hands-on review for some added insight before heading below the fold for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Fossil 5E Smartwatch at $130 instead. This offering delivers much of the same Wear OS functionality for pairing to your Android handset or iPhone, as well as plenty of fitness stats like heart rate monitoring. The biggest feature omissions here are built-in GPS as well as no rotating crown, but otherwise you’re looking at an even more affordable way to get in the smartwatch game. You can learn more in our launch coverage.

If you’re looking for more of a typical fitness tracking experience, you can still bring home the Fitbit Luxe at the best price ever. Starting at $85, you’re looking at the brand’s latest release with a premium design, AMOLED display, and 5-day battery life.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch features:

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes. Magnetic USB rapid charger included and charges up to 80% in under an hour. Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 5ATM; responses from Google Assistant – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!