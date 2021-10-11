Sony’s 2021 AirPlay 2 HDMI 2.1 4K smart TVs now up to $800+ off, deals from $1,198 (Amazon lows)

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model Sony 75-inch Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,798 shipped. Regularly $2,600 at Best Buy where it is currently marked down to $1,800, today’s offer is up to $802 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This is a 75-inch 4K 120Hz panel with a game mode for increased frame rate alongside HDMI 2.1, 4K upscaling, AirPlay 2, Alexa and Google Assistant support, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and more. The included voice remote is joined by four HDMI jacks, two USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. Head below for a solid offer on the 65-inch model.

Over at BuyDig, you’ll find the 65-inch version of the TV above marked down to $1,198 shipped. This deal is also matched at Amazon, but you won’t get the 4-year extended warranty with purchase going that route. Regularly up to $1,600, this is $402 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The spec sheet and ratings are mostly the same here, just with a smaller overall panel size.

We are also still tracking solid deals on Hisense’s new A6G 4K Android TV lineup with new all-time lows starting from $310 right here. That’s on top of these ongoing offers on Amazon’s latest lineup of Fire TV Editions at up to $220 off and deals starting from just $120 shipped. Then dive into our home theater deal hub for even more additional to your entertainment center.

More on the Sony 75-inch Class BRAVIA XR X90J:

Everything you watch becomes more detailed and immersive with true-to-life 4K HDR, powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR. Feel the intensity of the sun and experience all the stars of the night sky with Full Array LED and XR Contrast Booster. Revolutionary TV processing technology that understands how humans see and hear delivering intense contrast and natural colors. Thousands of individual on-screen elements are processed and remastered in the blink of an eye, bringing astounding realism to your content

