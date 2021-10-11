Ubiquiti’s popular UniFi 802.11ac access points see rare discounts from $160 (Save up to $50)

B&H currently offers the Ubiquiti UniFi nanoHD 802.11ac Access Point for $159.99 shipped. Normally fetching $179, you’re looking at a rare chance to save in the first place with today’s offer coming within $1 of the 2021 low set back in April. Ubiquiti’s dual-band 802.11ac nanoHD access point arrives with a compact design alongside support for up to 2Gb/s throughput. Its Wave 2 and 4×4 MU-MIMO compatibility means even with a host of smart home devices, smartphones, and other gadgets connected, it’ll be able to keep up. I personally rely on this for my office’s Wi-Fi, and can easily recommend it based on over a year of reliable performance. Head below for more.

Other notable UniFi Access Points:

But if you’re in the market for a more streamlined package, Ubiquiti will soon be launching a new version of its popular AiO router. The upcoming Dream Machine Router arrives with Wi-Fi 6 to pair with a series of other notable perks like a built-in screen, PoE switch, and more. If you’re looking to see how the Ubiquiti Wi-Fi 6 experience compares to 802.11ac networking, dive into our recent UniFi Diary piece for all of the details.

Ubiquiti UniFi nanoHD features:

Discretely install the UniFi nanoHD 4×4 MU-MIMO 802.11ac Wave-2 Access Point from Ubiquiti Networks into nearly any building environment, thanks to the optional skins which come in a variety of designs including camouflage, concrete, marble, wood, black and fabric. This Ubiquiti Networks AP also comes equipped with a single Gigabit Ethernet 802.3af PoE-compliant network port and includes mounting kits for easy installation to either the wall or ceiling.

