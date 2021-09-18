Ubiquiti readies new UniFi Dream Router with Wi-Fi 6, PoE, built-in screen, and AiO design

Ubiquiti is now preparing to release its latest home networking solution, delivering a series of notable upgrades to its popular all-in-one form-factor. Arriving with Wi-Fi 6, a built-in PoE switch, screen, and more, the upcoming UniFi Dream Router looks to offer plenty of power in a compact package. Head below for all of the details.

Ubiquiti showcases upcoming UniFi Dream Router

As of late, Ubiquiti has been looking to diversify its lineup with both prosumer and business-grade offerings with the roll outs of Wi-Fi 6 alongside the eye-catching debut of its Dream Machine Pro SE. Now it is looking to bring much of that power into a more home-friendly release with the UniFi Dream Router.

Adopting the design of last year’s Dream Machine, Ubiquiti’s new take on the all-in-one form-factor arrives with plenty of improvements to earn it the new name. The UniFi Dream Router most notably takes a step up to Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, ditching the 802.11ac found on its predecessor to join many of the other offerings in the lineup with support for the newer standard.

Its wired connectivity is also receiving an update. While there is still a total of four Ethernet ports, the bottom two have been refreshed to deliver PoE, allowing you to power UniFi Protect cameras, additional access points, and other gear in your networking setup. We’re unsure how much power output there will be at this time, though. Our best guess would be around 30W across both of the ports.

As for other upgrades, the UniFi Dream Router is also borrowing something else from the Ubiquiti AmpliFi Alien (reviewed right here). There’s now a miniature screen that showcases various stats like current throughput and more. It’ll likely be quite similar in functionality to what’s on some of Ubiquiti’s more server-grade releases, though just with a smaller size.

Coming to the Early Access store later on this year

In terms of what we still have yet to learn about the new UniFi Dream Router, there are two pretty crucial pieces of information. First up is when we’ll actually see the new release hit store shelves. There’s still no word on it joining the other beta products in the Early Access store, though we know that it’s only a matter of time before that happens.

The even more important aspect of the latest Ubiquiti release is pricing, which we still have no confirmation on. Given that the existing Dream Machine sells for $299, I’d be willing to bet we’ll see its new and improved successor arrive with a $399 price tag to match all of the added functionality.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Back when we first received word on the UniFi Dream Machine Pro SE from earlier in the summer, the folks at Ubiquiti hinted that we’d be seeing yet another notable unveil sometime soon. And now today appears to be that day.

While some may lament that Ubiquiti is releasing another prosumer device instead of focusing on the business efforts that caused its success in the first place. But I couldn’t be more thrilled to see something like the UniFi Dream Router on the horizon. It looks like this upcoming launch will be one of the most compelling network solutions on the market for home use period, so long as it can nail the pricing.

