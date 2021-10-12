Razer’s Nari Ultimate haptic wireless headset will blow you away at Amazon low of $130

Amazon is offering the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1-Channel Gaming Headset for $129.99 shipped. Normally $160 at Amazon, this headset goes for $184 at Best Buy right now. Today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Razer’s high-end Nari Ultimate uses “hypersense technology” that leverages haptic to create “touch-sensory feedback” for a lifelike experience based on in-game events, or even just while listening to music and watching videos. THX spatial audio is also in tow to simulate 7.1- and 5.1-channel surround for a 360-degree positional experience. There’s also a retractable microphone so you can easily communicate with your team while playing your favorite game. Rated 4.1/5 stars at Best Buy. Head below for more.

Instead of today’s lead deal, opt for the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset and enjoy a wire-free experience while saving some cash at the same time. Sure, it doesn’t have the hypersense tech that the Nari Ultimate does, and you won’t find THX certification. However, the USB-C wireless dongle means this headset can work with Nintendo Switch, your smartphone, computer, and more with ease. Plus, it’s just $76 on Amazon, which delivers $54 in savings over the Razer alternative above.

You also have the option of Alienware’s 7.1 wireless headset that’s on sale for $70 right now. Coming in at a lower cost when compared to either option above, it normally fetches $100 at Amazon and is currently down to an all-time low right now. So, if you’re an Alienware fan, then head on over to our coverage to learn how you can save.

More on the Razer Nari Ultimate Headset:

Hypersense technology: features haptic technology that creates touch-sensory feedback for lifelike sensations based on audio cues either in-game, while listening to music, or watching videos

Thx spatial audio: breaks the boundaries of defined 5.1 and 7.1 Channel surround to deliver seamless 360 degree positional audio for a more natural and lifelike experience Available with Razer Synapse

Retractable mic with game/chat balance: for the perfect mix of game Audio and team communication.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!