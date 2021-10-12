Satechi’s Aluminum USB-C iPad Stand & Hub sees rare discount to $90

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Aluminum 6-in-1 USB-C iPad Stand & Hub for $89.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at only the third notable discount since launching earlier this summer with today’s offer coming within $5 of our previous mention to mark an all-around rare price cut. This 6-in-1 USB-C hub doubles as a stand for turning your iPad into a more full-fledged desktop machine. In true Satechi fashion it’s comprised of aluminum and packs a folding design. We also found it to be a compelling offering in our hands-on review, and you can head below for more.

At a much more affordable price point, the Satechi USB-C Mobile Pro Hub provides a more portable solution for amplifying your iPad’s I/O. While it ditches the upright stand design found on the lead deal, this more compact offering delivers an HDMI output to pair with a USB-A slot and USB-C charging input. Not to mention, it packs the same matching space gray finish and is just $60.

Speaking of Satechi, the brand just launched its very first MagSafe car mount to go alongside your new iPhone 13. That’s alongside a companion car charger, as well. But once you’ve checked out the new releases, we just went hands-on with Satechi’s Stand & Hub, which brings much of the same features from the lead deal to your Mac mini.

Satechi Aluminum iPad Stand features:

Push the boundaries of a traditional setup with the Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro, combining all the capabilities of a desktop with the convenience of a tablet. Designed for Apple iPad Pro (2018 & newer), the stand features 4K HDMI (60Hz), USB-C PD charging, USB-A data, SD card readers, and an audio jack port – for easy access to peripherals while elevating your iPad Pro. With its convenient foldable design and modern aluminum finish, the stand is perfect for wherever you work – no desktop required.

