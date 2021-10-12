V-MODA debuts first truly wireless Hexamove earbuds: Decorative shields, 24-hr. battery, more

We’re taking a look at the new V-MODA wireless earbuds known as the Hexamove series. V-MODA – well known for its high-quality audio gear and metal Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – is unveiling its very first true wireless earbuds today with the new Hexamove Lite and Pro models. Featuring “extensively researched ergonomics” and V-MODA’s usual attention to high-quality materials, you’ll want to head below for a closer look and more details on the new Hexamove V-MODA wireless earbuds.

New Hexamove V-MODA wireless earbuds

Both of the new Hexamove V-MODA wireless earbuds models feature six hours of wireless playback per charge alongside an additional 18 hours with the included charging carry case. They also feature IPX5 sweat-, water-, and dust-resistant designs as well as being “tested to the strictest V-MODA durability standards.”

Hexamove are the pocket-sized upgrade to your everyday life, boasting a stylish design made for impeccable sound quality thanks to 6mm drivers, which deliver powerful bass, vibrant mids and pristine highs with a barely-there look and feel.

The Hexamove Lite model is available in three colorways (Black, Red, or Sand White) with BLISS (Bass Level Isolating Soft Silicone) fittings in three sizes for “all-day ergonomic comfort and superior sound isolation.”

The pro version of the new V-MODA wireless earbuds (available in black or white), however, take the experience to the next level with all of that and more. They ship with six different options of fit and customization including a combination of fins, ear hooks, and BLISS in-ear fittings in three different sizes as well as a “neck strap and stabilizer for added peace of mind when the earbuds are not in use.”

Alongside a series of interchangeable decorative shields (extra sets in silver and bronze are included here), they also include the “option to add an extra pair of shields with a monogram or custom V-MODA design for a truly personal touch.” The Hexamove Pro model also works in tandem with the V-MODA app, allowing folks to “completely customize their audio experience via the EQ Tool.”

The new V-MODA wireless earbuds are available now with the Hexamove Lite shipping at $129.99 and the more feature-rich Hexamove Pro coming in at $169.99 shipped.

9to5Toys’ Take

The pricey V-MODA over-ears have always felt like one of the best-kept secrets for headphone enthusiasts that were really never a secret. And the new V-MODA wireless earbuds are at least attempting to launch in a competitive price range with a more universal appeal, despite feeling like they are incredibly late to the party. You can still score some Apple AirPods for less, but like most of its offerings, V-MODA has provided more than enough here to separate itself from the competition with hexagonal designs, interchangeable decorative shields, customization options, interesting colorway possibilities, and more.

